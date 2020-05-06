Defender Pablo, from Bordeaux (FRA), was the guest of the live ‘De casa com L!’ this Tuesday. In Brazil due to the stoppage of French football due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus and dealing with a serious knee injury, the player took stock of his career in Europe, revealing his dream of competing in the Champions League and defending the Selection again. Brazilian.

Revealed in Ceará and with spells at clubs like Grêmio and Avaí, Pablo arrived in Bordeaux after being acquired at Ponte Preta in 2015. After defending Corinthians on loan in 2017 and becoming one of the main highlights of the club that year, the defender returned to France morally in 2018.

In the current season, the defender has 25 matches and four goals in the French Championship, being the defender with the most goals in the competition – which ended due to the coronavirus pandemic and had Paris Saint-Germain declared champion. Pablo recalled his arrival in Europe and his debut against the team to be beaten in France.

– I played three times (against Paris Saint-Germain). In my debut for Bordeaux, he was against PSG, who had Ibrahimovic at the time, and I was coming from Ponte Preta and looking for space. In the last game we lost 4-3, but I scored a goal. Every goal is important, especially at Paris Saint-Germain – he declared.

Paris Saint-Germain have won seven titles in the last eight seasons in the French Championship (only Monaco were able to break the streak). Despite the defender’s good individual season, Bordeaux finished 12th with 37 points. Aware of the discrepancy between the financial strength of his club compared to other teams in the country, the player sees a distant desire today: to play in the Champions League for a top team from Europe.

– It’s a dream I have had since I started playing football. I am quite positive. I have the dream of playing for a great team in Europe and I will work for that. If not, it is part of football. As long as I’m old, energetic and well, I’m going to work to make it happen. If not, it is part of it – he said.

But there is a special dream that Pablo is proud to have made a reality. Wear the shirt of the Brazilian team. In 2018, he was called up by coach Tite and started in the victories by 2 to 0 and 1 to 0 over Saudi Arabia and Cameroon, respectively. Despite the competition in the sector, the defender still keeps alive the hope of playing in the 2022 World Cup, in Qatar.

– I am very proud to say that I defended the Brazilian team. The dream (of playing a World Cup) is still here. I am having a very positive season, I am the top scorer of the French Championship. The dream will always be here, despite the difficulties we know it has. But I will always work at a high level to wear the shirt of the Brazilian team – he finished.

