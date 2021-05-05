Former cop who murdered George Floyd calls for retrial for “jury misconduct”

Former cop Derek Chauvin during George Floyd’s murder trial. (Photo: Court TV / AP)

Derek Chauvin, the ex-cop who murdered George Floyd in May last year, filed a motion on Tuesday to request a new trial in the case. Chauvin was sentenced to three counts for the death of the African American on April 20.

The motion, filed by defense attorney Eric Nelson in a court in Minneapolis (Minnesota, USA), argues that during the trial against the former agent there was an “abuse of discretion that deprived the accused of a fair trial, misconduct by the prosecutor and the jury, errors of law in the trial and a verdict contrary to the law ”.

“The publicity here was so pervasive and so damaging before and during this trial that it amounted to a structural flaw in the process,” Nelson has written.

According to the lawyer, the prosecutors committed misconduct such as “belittling the defense, improperly attesting, and not adequately preparing their witnesses.”

Guilty of three counts

Chauvin, 45, was convicted of second degree involuntary murder, punishable by up to 40 years in prison; murder in the third degree, with a maximum sentence of 25 years, and involuntary manslaughter in the second degree, which carries up to 10 years of deprivation of liberty and a financial fine of $ 20,000.

The ex-agent was videotaped kneeling for 9 minutes and 29 seconds on Floyd’s neck, who was handcuffed and immobilized face down on the ground and pleaded: “I can’t breathe.”

During the trial, Nelson assured the jury that Chauvin “did not use illegal force on purpose.” “This was not a strangulation,” he said, and justified the actions of Chauvin and the other police officers who kept Floyd on the ground.

The emergency doctor who treated the deceased for more than …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.