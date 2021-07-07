Former cop Eric Adams on his way to become mayor of New York

Former police officer Eric Adams seemed on Tuesday set to become the next mayor of New York, after the publication of new election results from the Democratic primary that confirm him at the helm.

The 60-year-old Brooklyn Borough President, Adams claimed victory after the Board of Elections announced that he held a one percentage point advantage over his closest rival, the moderate Kathryn Garcia.

The electoral board’s website showed Adams with 50.5%, with 403,000 votes, and Garcia, a 51-year-old former sanitation commissioner, in second place with 49.5%, with almost 395,000 votes.

The board did not say how many votes remain to be counted.

Final official results are not expected until mid-July.

The Associated Press agency gave Adams the winner, but Garcia still did not acknowledge his defeat and several local media remained cautious.

“Although there is still a very small number of votes to be counted, the results are clear: a historic and diverse coalition of five counties led by working-class New Yorkers led us to victory in the Democratic primary for mayor of New York,” Adams said in a statement.

If the results are confirmed, Adams will face Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa in the November mayoral election.

With 86% Democrats among New Yorkers affiliated with a party, it is assumed that the winner of these primaries will be victorious in the November 2 elections and will succeed Bill de Blasio, in office since 2014 and currently extremely unpopular. .

The winner must propel the Big Apple in its post-pandemic recovery.

Adams has a platform with an emphasis on public safety following an increase in crime in New York, as in most major cities in the United States, since last summer.

