Former cop Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22 years for the death of George Floyd

15 minutes. Former police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced this Friday in Minneapolis (Minnesota) to 22 and a half years in prison for the murder of African-American George Floyd in May 2020, of which he will serve fifteen years in prison.

Judge Peter Cahill read the sentence in a session in Hennepin County court, where Chauvin was found guilty in April by a jury of Floyd’s murder.

Before announcing his decision, Cahill stressed that his decision was based on the facts about a specific and individual case, and not on public opinion. “It is not based on emotions or compassion,” he said.

Still, “I want to acknowledge the deep and tremendous pain that all families are feeling, especially Floyd’s family, they have our compassion,” the magistrate said.

The former police officer was found guilty by a jury in April of involuntary murder in the second degree, punishable by up to 40 years in prison; murder in the third degree, with a maximum sentence of 25 years, and involuntary manslaughter in the second degree, which carries up to 10 years of deprivation of liberty.

Judgment midway

Prosecutors had requested 30 years in prison, while his defense had asked for parole. The maximum sentence he could receive by law was 40 years.

As he has no criminal record, Minnesota ordinances provide that in these types of cases the sentence for involuntary murder in the second degree and murder in the third degree is 12 and a half years.

Cahill had discretion to pronounce a judgment of between 10 years and eight months and fifteen years for each of those charges.

Before the reading of the sentence, relatives of Floyd, Chauvin’s mother, the prosecution and the defense spoke in court.

Chauvin made a brief statement before hearing the ruling in which he offered his condolences to Floyd’s relatives. And addressing them he said that “there will be information in the future that could be of interest” and that he hopes that “it will give them, in some way, peace of mind.”

Floyd died on May 25 after Chauvin pressed his knee against his neck for more than nine minutes, triggering a wave of protests and race riots in the US not seen since the assassination of Martin Luther King at the end of the 1960s.