Former cop convicted of George Floyd’s murder to be sentenced on June 16

The former white police officer convicted in the United States on Tuesday for the murder of African-American George Floyd will be sentenced on June 16, a court document released Friday said.

Derek Chauvin will hear his sentence at 1:30 p.m. (6:30 p.m. GMT) on June 16, reported the Minneapolis court where the former officer was tried after Floyd’s death last year during his arrest, a case that sparked massive protests against racism. in the United States and the rest of the world.

Chauvin, 45, was convicted of all three counts against him: second degree murder, third degree murder and manslaughter.

He faces up to 12.5 years in prison under state guidelines, though the judge could extend that term if he finds there are aggravating circumstances. The most serious crime for which he was convicted carries a maximum penalty of 40 years.

On May 25, 2020, Chauvin was videotaped kneeling for more than nine minutes on Floyd’s neck, despite the 46-year-old man, handcuffed to the ground, pleading, “Please, I can’t breathe.”

The images, taken by passersby witnesses to the arrest of Floyd accused of buying cigarettes with a counterfeit $ 20 bill, were seen by millions of people inside and outside the country.

As Chauvin’s trial unfolded in Minneapolis, the city was shocked by the fatal shooting of another African-American, 20-year-old Daunte Wright, by a white police officer during a traffic check.

On Wednesday, US Attorney General Merrick Garland announced a civil investigation to determine whether the Minneapolis Police Department systematically uses excessive force and engages “in an unconstitutional or illegal pattern or practice of surveillance,” including during legal protests.

– “We needed a victory” –

The jury deliberated less than 11 hours before finding Chauvin guilty of the three charges against him: second degree murder, third degree murder and manslaughter.

A crowd gathered outside the heavily guarded downtown Minneapolis courtroom erupted in cheers, and some wept with relief, as the verdicts were announced after a three-week trial that had an entire nation on edge.

Chauvin, who had been out on bail, was handcuffed after Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill read the unanimous verdicts reached by the jury, consisting of seven women and five men of various races.

Before the verdict, cities across the United States braced for potential unrest and National Guard troops were deployed to Minneapolis.

Floyd was initially arrested on a non-violent crime suspect. His brother Rodney told AFP that blacks had been victims of deadly injustices at the hands of the US authorities for hundreds of years.

“We needed a win in this case, it’s very important, and we’ve got it and, hey, now we can breathe a little better,” he said.

Three other former police officers implicated in Floyd’s arrest will be tried later this year.