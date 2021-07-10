Former Colombian soldiers linked to the crime of the president of Haiti

(Bloomberg) – Retired members of the Colombian Army are suspected of having participated in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, Colombian Defense Minister Diego Molano said in another dramatic twist to a nation-shaking assassination. Caribbean.

Colombia received an official request from the international police agency Interpol on Thursday to provide information on the alleged perpetrators of the murder, Molano said. Initial information suggests that they are Colombian citizens and retired members of the Army.

Haitian police said 28 people carried out the attack on the president, 26 of them Colombians and two US citizens of Haitian descent, the . news agency reported in a tweet. The group of attackers broke into Moïse’s official residence early Wednesday morning in the first assassination of a Haitian head of state in more than a century.

On Thursday, Haitian authorities arrested 11 armed suspects after they stormed the Taiwanese Embassy in the Port-au-Prince suburb of Pétion-Ville, the Taiwanese Foreign Ministry said on Friday, adding that the embassy suffered no losses. property and urging diplomatic personnel to increase security in Haiti, which is one of 15 states that have relations with Taipei rather than Beijing.

Colombian troops are considered among the best in the world after having fought local guerrillas in jungles and mountains for more than five decades. Soldiers are sometimes tempted to leave the Army for the prospect of making more money working as contractors in the Middle East and elsewhere.

Power vacuum

The assassination left the Caribbean nation embroiled in a power struggle as rival politicians compete to fill the political void. At the moment, Acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph, who took office less than three months ago, is in control of the nation of 11 million people. Joseph spoke with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a call Wednesday.

But someone is challenging Joseph’s grip on power. The day before his assassination, Moïse had appointed Ariel Henry to the post of Prime Minister. Although he was never sworn in, Henry told a local newspaper that he – and not Joseph – is the prime minister, but added that he was in favor of dialogue to avoid further aggravating the situation in the country.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, UN special envoy to Haiti, Helen La Lime, told reporters that Joseph is the prime minister, and that the nation planned to move forward with the first round of presidential elections in September, and a second round in November.

Moïse had many enemies and had faced growing discontent in the months leading up to his assassination. Some of the anger was fueled by the fact that he had ruled by decree since January 2020, after parliamentary terms expired and no legislative elections were held.

