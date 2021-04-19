Former Club América, Moisés Muñoz will participate in ‘Las Estrellas dance en Hoy’

Moses Muñoz, emblematic goalkeeper of the America club, now a TUDN commentator, will explore a new facet in his career, as he will be one of the participants in the program ‘Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy’ and will have as a partner the beautiful model Marisol González.

In the program, the 16 celebrities who will participate were presented in the Hoy Program and it was revealed that ‘the cause of the trauma of all those of Cruz Azul’, as presented by Raúl Araiza, will be one of the participants of the program.

Muñoz, who defended the goal of the Águilas del América for 4 years, retired from the courts in 2018 and has been part of the TUDN commentary team ever since.

Moi showed that he has good dance steps to show off on the show and this Monday, April 19.

“Dancing is more difficult than soccer, because of my characteristics for sports, I get training, but dancing is much more complicated,” said Moisés, who was introduced with his dance partner, Marisol González.