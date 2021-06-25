Former Club América, Giovani Dos Santos, would sign with the Chicago Fire of the MLS

After completing his failed stint at the Club América Eagles, the future of Giovani dos Santos looks uncertain regarding his football career, since in Liga MX he has been ruled out by teams to which he has been linked as a possible reinforcement, since both Tigres, Rayados, Toluca and even Puebla have sounded like possible destinations for the midfielder, who would be finding possibilities of returning to the MLS.

According to information published by the Unanimo Deportes journalist, Alberto Pérez Landa, Giovani dos santos still has a good market in the United States Major League Soccer and it would be the Chicago Fire, the club where the F youth squad could landC Barcelona.

The source points out that Giovani would have a place in The Red Machine For this season, since they have available places for franchise players, this in case Dos Santos charged between 3 and 4 million dollars per season, a salary that the North Americans could afford.

Giovani Dos Santos still has a market in #MLS. The #ChicagoFire is interested in signing him, he has a space for a franchise player and can pay the 3-4 MDD he charges, in addition, the #Galaxy did not go wrong, he reached an agreement to terminate the contract and reach # América. pic.twitter.com/aKNWjMG20K – Alberto Pérez Landa (@betoperezlanda) June 25, 2021

Dos Santos left MLS two years ago and his departure was on good terms, achieving an agreement between the league and the Los Angeles club of the Galaxy, so his return to American football would not be ruled out.

The Chicago Fire has already tried its luck with Mexican reinforcements, remembering the passage of Cuauhtémoc Blanco, Pavel Pardo, Nery Castillo, Jorge Campos and Richard Sánchez.

