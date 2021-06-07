Former Club América, Francisco Israel Rivera Dávalos, will play the Europa League

Diego Lainez He would not be the only Americanist to play the Europa League in the following season, as the former America club, Francisco Israel Rivera Dávalos, signed by him FC Llapi of Kosovo, a team that will have the opportunity to play the second most important tournament at club level organized by UEFA.

The so-called Cachis Rivera began his career as a professional soccer player with those of Coapa, a club with which he finished training after starting in the basic forces of Real San Luis in 2011.

Kosovo’s FC Llapi announced the hiring of the Mexican midfielder, who will play the following season with the ‘Legends’ team.

“We are proud to announce that the 1994 class midfielder has joined for a one-year contract. Thank you for making this deal possible, “the club reported.

Kosovo’s FC Llapi will be looking to qualify for the Europa League qualifying phase, although to do so they will have to navigate a long and difficult road in knockout rounds.

Rivera played for Veracruz, Oaxaca, Monagas (Venezuela), Atlante, Querétaro and Mineros de Zacatecas.

After leaving America on loan, Francisco Rivera confessed that he had the illusion of returning to the azulcrema team, accepting that it would be a difficult challenge to meet.

In the Expansion League, Rivera played 20 games, scoring 4 goals and 1 assist.

“You always have the illusion of returning because it is the team you are going to. But I also know that it is complicated. It is the desire, it is my goal to be able to return and I have to demonstrate in other teams to be able to arrive one day.

