Former Club América, Darío Benedetto, would be transferred by Olympique de Marseille

Darius Benedetto would become one of the most attractive players in the summer transfer market, since the former player of Club América and Los Xolos de Tijuana would be put on a transfer basis by Olympique de Marseille, who would have contemplated hiring a new offensive player for next season.

After a couple of seasons in Ligue 1 in France, Darío Benedetto would not be in the French team’s plans for the following season, because according to information published on the Fichajes.net site, he or Olympique de Marseille wants to part with his services in this transfer market because the performance of the Argentine has not been what was expected.

Marseille has planned to hire Giovanni Simeone, a player who is liked by the sporting director of the French team, Pablo Longoria, so that Daría Benedetto would be put as transferable in order to carry out the operation that puts Simeone in Olympique.

At 31 years of age, Benedetto is valued at 7 million euros, a figure well below the 14 million euros they paid Boca Juniors in 2019 for his transfer.

With 6 goals in 41 games, Marseille seems to be resigned to ‘losing’ a large part of the investment made two years ago despite the fact that Benedetto has two more years on his contract.

Could you return to Club América or Xeneize?

Although the return of Pipa to Club América seems complicated, the Argentine’s winks to the cream team make the illusion continue, as Benedetto has declared that his time at the Eagles was really special and he is very fond of them.

How much does Darío Benedetto earn in salary?

In addition to paying for a millionaire transfer, the Eagles or any team interested in Benedetto would have to worry about his salary, which would be among the top salaries, at least in Liga MX, since the Argentine earns 3.1 million euros a year, about 3.7 million dollars, although in the last season it accepted a reduction of 30% due to the pandemic crisis, according to the magazine L’eQuipe.

Benedetto’s current salary is around 2.5 million dollars, a lower amount than the Mexican midfielder Giovani Dos Santos received.

Darío Benedetto’s Statistics

Numbers with America:

61 matches; 26 goals and 11 assists

Numbers with Boca Juniors

68 matches; 39 goals and 11 assists

Numbers with Marseille

69 matches; 17 goals and 5 assists.

The Argentine has been linked to Elche of Spain, in addition to a supposed return to Boca Juniors of Argentina.

