Former Club América, Carlos Reinoso, accused of wanting to fix a match against Chivas

Tremendous mess in which the former Colombian player got, Faustino Asprilla, to the legend of America club and Liga MX, the Master Carlos Reinoso, because the figure of coffee soccer assured that on one occasion, Don Carlos Reinoso He tried to fix a game in Mexican Soccer, this when he directed the Iron Colts of Atlante, a club where both coincided.

In an ESPN program, Asprilla pointed out that it was in a game against the Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara, which they were losing 2-0 after 10 minutes, and they were missing 2 goals against to miss the ‘playoff’, so the Chilean would have ordered his players to be expelled and take advantage of the regulations.

“When I was at Atlante in Mexico, it turns out that, with coach Carlos Reinoso, we went to play a game I think in Guadalajara, it was the last game, if we lost 4-0 they would take us out of the playoffs,” Asprilla said.

“When the game started, in 10 minutes we were already losing 2-0 and the first half ended. I see that he enters the dressing room, but not to explain that we had to improve. He comes in and tells the younger players: ‘if they score us another goal, you, you, you and you are sent off, so when we have six left, the game is over and it ends 3-0, “said the Colombian. .

Asprilla continued with his story, assuring that he had never seen a coach ask his players to be sent off, so he spoke directly with the players that the Maetro had addressed, asking them not to be sent off, that they will play well and improve within the game.

“The game ended 2-1, but I can’t believe that a coach sends his players to send off. It is the worst, it is perverse. The worst thing that happened to me as a footballer was having that man as a coach. I didn’t learn anything from him. He doesn’t know anything, “Asprilla ended up saying about Carlos Reinoso.

Faustino Asprilla participated in 12 Mexican soccer matches during Winter 2001 with Atlante. During his time in Liga MX he scored only 3 goals.

The history of Asprilla lacks foundation, because in that Winter 2001, Atlante faced Chivas on Matchday 12, far from the end of the championship, ending that match with a zero draw.

On the last day of the tournament, Atlante visited Tigres and the Catalans lost 2.0 on Day 19.

Reviewing the results of that tournament, Atlante never lost 2-1 on the road, and his other outing to the city of Guadalajara was against Atlas, on Matchday 2, where the Colts lost 2-0.

