Former Citizen Deputy Marcos de Quinto calls the attack on the Podemos headquarters “possible self-attack”

Marcos de Quinto speaking (Photo: Europa Press News via Europa Press via Getty Images)

Marcos de Quinto, former deputy for Citizens in Congress, has described the attack on the Podemos Cartagena headquarters this Friday as a “possible self-attack”.

“They have been very careful not to break any glass to throw the Molotov cocktail inside … Let’s hope that the police investigate and find the culprits of this possible self-attack, which I condemn … like any other,” he wrote in your Twitter profile. In addition, he has retweeted other messages that also questioned the authorship of the events.

De Quinto, former vice president of Coca Cola, spent a year in the Congress of Deputies (from May 2019 to May 2020, when he left the party and the seat due to discrepancies with the management).

It seems like a short time, but it was enough to give rise to high-profile clashes with representatives of other parties and users of social networks. Outside of the ‘seat’ in the Lower House, he has continued to maintain a similar tone in his publications.

He has received answers of all colors, political and non-political, to make him another of the ‘trending topics’ of Good Friday:

