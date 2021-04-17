Former CIA Director Joseph Morell Supports the Use of Bitcoin

It seems that it is not just its value that has increased or the IPO of Coinbase. Joseph Morell has also given his support to bitcoin denying all the versions that it is used in illicit acts thanks to the arrests and seizures by the authorities.

“As more seizures and arrests are made. We believe that illicit actors will continue to stay away from the use of Bitcoin. For money laundering purposes to other ways that make it easier for them to hide their activities ”.

Morell published a report in which supports and invites urgent use of Bitcoin. In doing so, he put on notice to senior government officials issuing public warnings about the possible use of Bitcoin by criminals. Like the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States, Janet Yellen.

As a curious fact, Morell joined with his collaborators Josh Kirshner and Thomas Schoenberger in the preparation of the report. Although the conclusions remain his.

Indeed, contrary to what Janet has said Yellen, who has repeatedly raised concerns about Bitcoin’s alleged links to illicit activities. Furthermore, it declares that it is invalid for this association to be generalized.

Based on this, Morell published a separate article commissioned by the newly formed lobby group Crypto Council for Innovation. Whose founding members include Coinbase, Fidelity Digital Assets, and Square.

Very importantly, it directly refutes the narrative of Bitcoin’s illegality. And thus he denies phrases that senior officials have repeated ad nauseam. Specifically, referring to the links between Bitcoin and organized crime.

“I hope this study helps promote a transparent dialogue. Based on facts between innovators and legislators. To help ensure that we maintain national security. Very important, without hindering the adoption of revolutionary technologies ”.

When doing the analysis he discovered that: “Bitcoin is not marked by illicit activities. In fact, probably there is less illicit activity in the Bitcoin ecosystem than in the traditional banking system “.

Exaggerations

In a large study, Michael Morell reached two key conclusions:

The broad generalizations about the use of Bitcoin in illicit finance are significantly exaggerated.

Blockchain analysis is a highly effective intelligence gathering and crime fighting tool.

But this is not all, when speaking with Forbes before the release of the document. Morell made it clear that there will also be serious geopolitical repercussions for the United States vis-à-vis China. If you waste energy and resources chasing a ghost, instead of taking advantage of Blockchain.

“We must ensure that the conventional wisdom, which is wrong about the illicit use of Bitcoin, does not prevent us from pushing forward the technological changes that will allow us to keep pace with China.”

There is still a lot of work to do

Morell made it clear that we must always be aware of the national security implications of any technology. Including the crypto world.

In fact, he said: “I am literally shocked by how they find illicit activity. This is a great intelligence job ”.

Finally, Morell indicated that: “Bitcoin is a new technology. And people are generally afraid of what they don’t understand. It will be the role of the government to identify how to best use and regulate Blockchain technology. To promote the national interest ”.

“The technology behind Bitcoin is a boon for vigilance. Therefore, governments should not reject it, but adopt it, “Morell said.