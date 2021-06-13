Former ‘Chuponcito’ denounced the comedian for sexual harassment and extortion – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

In February 2021, Bárbara Estrada, the former partner of this comedian, reported Alberto Flores to the Attorney General of Mexico City for the alleged crime of extortion and sexual harassment.

This June 11, when leaving the unit, she explained the reasons for this legal procedure for the program Sale el Sol. According to Bárbara, the actor and clown better known as ‘Chuponcito’ would have threatened to spread his intimate photographs if she didn’t do what I asked.

For the YouTube channel Chisme en vivo, Bárbara also assured that her ex-partner’s sexual fantasies involved invented situations in which she had sexual relations with her relatives and that she would have even sent her naked photographs next to her son’s crib.

“He told me to fantasize because it excited him to know if I had slept with an uncle, with a cousin, with a sister; He asked me to make up stories or stories about these situations, “he explained.

According to Bárbara, this comedy actor would have also sent him nude photos next to his son’s crib, clarified that he has in his possession the evidence of all the messages and that, at the time, when the Prosecutor’s Office allowed it, I would show them publicly.

“We lasted almost four years and since I do not want to agree to send him nude photos, in different positions and since I do not agree, he says that he is going to show them to my boyfriend, that he will burn me in networks, but I have already made the corresponding complaint,” he mentioned. Estrada for Sale el Sol.

She explained that ‘Chuponcito’ offered her money for videos in privacy with her current partner and even assured that one of the requests for this type of content would have involved her father.

“He asked me for intimate videos with my partner, he told me that he would give me a certain amount of money if I sent him a video having sex with my partner and he also told me that he would give me 20,000 pesos for sleeping with my dad.”

The former partner of this comic character reiterated their intentions that the Prosecutor’s Office take charge of carrying out the legal process properly and shared that he even had to move.

“I want justice to be done and I want to erase the cynical smile that he has, that his God, he says a lot that he is a Christian and not. I received psychological damage, I am taking antidepressants for the same reason, I had to move house because I felt very harassed, “she said.