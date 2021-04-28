Former Chivas DT launches harsh criticism of Javier “Chicharito” Hernández

José Luis “el Güero” Real, coach who had Javier “el Chicharito” Hernández at Chivas del Guadalajara before leaving for the Manchester United, spoke about the change that the Mexican forward had shortly before his arrival at the Los Angeles Galaxy.

In an interview with “Balam Balon”, “El Güero” Real commented that at “Chicharito Hernandez he “rose to fame” very late in his career, as he was always an exemplary young man and then he lost the floor with his statements.

Also read: Club América: Santiago Solari celebrates the inclusion of the VAR in the Concachampions

“Javier got that smoke to his head, not at the stage when it reaches most of us, more kids, because Javier was always a model boy in everything. And as we have seen him give some slips. “

@ CH14_ got the SMOKE to his head very late … , pic .twitter.com / uHjdh4352q – Balam Sports (@BalamSports) April 28, 2021

However, José Luis Real commented that Hernández recognized his mistakes and is now beginning to regain the level he once showed in the old continent, at the start of MLS.

“Fortunately he has recognized it and the first step to be able to pass a stage is to recognize when you are not doing well. I think Javier already had to go through that stage where he showed signs of confusion and not being the “Chicharo” that we all know “

The “Güero” Real also defended Javier Hernández assuring that when he was at the top he did not have the recognition he deserved, contrary to when he started to go down, because there everyone talked about him.

“This is also important. When a Mexican does well, no one “cackles the egg,” but when he does badly we hit him with everything. And we have given everything to the top scorer of the Mexican National Team “

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: