Former Chivas Carlos Salcido wants to face Hugo Sánchez for controversial statements

Carlos Salcido, Former player of teams such as Chivas and Tigres, revealed that he has “pending” accounts with Hugo Sánchez and assured that he is hoping to meet him head-on to talk about a National Team issue and some statements that he did not like.

In an interview for Balam Balon, Salcido, speaking of the negative things of the Mexican National Team, assured that not everything is rosy in the Tricolor.

“I had goals and dreams but I also had my things. I said that the day I was a bench in the National Team, until there. Why am I going to endure trips, days away from my family without contributing anything. The footballer if he does not participate, is hard”. Salcido began by saying.

Salcido revealed that he was close to not going to Brazil 2014 because he planned to retire from the National Team and no longer wanted to be called up.

In addition, Salcido declared that the National Team saturates the player and in Mexico there is no issue of taking a break from going to the Tricolor, which is why he had a problem with Hugo Sánchez.

“They make you very long days. I no longer slept in bed, I slept on the floor. It made me eternal. Saturated in the concentrations. Being locked up, if you don’t find a good group, it’s difficult and here you can’t ask for a chance “Not to go. The only time that I stayed in something to rest, Hugo Sánchez says it every day on ESPN, that I did not go to the Copa América, that I decided not to go but nobody says that I had left paid vacations, that I have even lost money to go to the National Team “. Salcido said.

“I’m hoping to run into him head-on.” Salcido sentenced.

