Former Chivas, Carlos Salcido busts André Pierre Gignac with a harsh message

Carlos Salcido placeholder image thundered hard and solid against the UANL Tigers player, André Pierre Gignac, recalling the controversial statements made by the Frenchman after the participation of the Monterrey team in the past FIFA Club World Cup, when he assured that “the Mexican is the worst enemy of Mexicans”, a phrase that has been coined in recent times in Mexico.

The issue came up due to the recent statements by Javier Eduardo ‘La Chofis’ López, who agreed with the players of the UANL Tigers, so the former Chivas footballer, Carlos Salcido rHe took up the subject in a talk with Balam Sports, beating the Frenchman hard, assuring that he did not like at all that the ten of Tigres asserted something.

“That which says that the Mexican is the worst enemy of the Mexican is a lie. Let a foreigner tell you, as Gignac said, I was about to finish it off, because if someone was on the pitch with him (it’s me), I know perfectly well. I don’t do it because I don’t like it.

Salcido was harsh and direct against Gignac, assuring that what the footballer said had bothered him, since the French player had had attitudes on the pitch that had left much to be desired, for which he had no authority to profess those words .

“Stop saying that the Mexican is the enemy of the Mexican, no, you are your own fucking enemy, you focus. Do not enter this huateque of saying things, you focus. It hurts me that a foreigner says such a situation ”He commented.

The “Salcita” questioned the hierarchy of Gignac in Mexican Soccer, ensuring that such opinions did not fit a player like him, reminding him of his terrible attitude during the Final that they lost against Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, where André met he removed the medal from second place for discomfort with the refereeing.

“You cannot generalize, least of all you (Gignac). Leave that to those who are really elite players in Mexico, not a player who at the time showed me in a Final match, that you did not get the medal and that you left, for that they did not whistle a penalty p * t0. You do not want to look good, because in Monterrey he has this fever in soccer, what you say, puuum, party, is not like that.

It should be remembered that Gignac and Salcido also saw each other in the last duel between Veracruz and Tigres in the MX League, when the feline team did not respect an act of protest by the Sharks and scored three goals in less than five minutes, when the port players remained motionless on the pitch.

