Former champion Sergio Víctor Palma dies of Covid

Former Argentine boxer and world champion in the super bantamweight category Sergio Victor Palma He died this Monday at age 65, after being admitted for coronavirus on June 14 in a hospital in the city of Mar del Plata, province of Buenos Aires.

The world champion was a patient at risk due to an accident he suffered in 2004 and a Parkinson’s disease that was diagnosed years later.

Palma died at the Hospital Interzonal General de Agudos in Mar del Plata, accompanied by his wife and four children.

During his career he snatched the world title from the American boxer Leo randolphon August 9, 1980, by knocking him out in the fifth round.

He was the first Argentine to win the World Boxing Association (WBA) super bantamweight championship, whose weight limit is 55 kilograms.

Palma defended the title five times between 1980 and 1982 by defeating the Panamanian Ulises Morales, the Dominican Leo Cruz, the Colombian Ricardo Cardona, the Thai Vichit Muangroi-et and the Panamanian Jorge Luján.

He finally lost on June 16, 1982 in the rematch against Cruz, at the Miami Convention Center.

Physical injuries prevented him from maintaining his professional level and he entered the ring for the last time on August 10, 1990.

Palma hung up his gloves with 62 fights, of which he won 52, drew five and only lost another five.

Retired from the activity, he taught boxing and also provided his opinion as a specialized analyst in different media, until in 2004 a car accident led to a CVA (cerebrovascular accident)

He also had to have a malignant tumor removed from a kidney and years later he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.