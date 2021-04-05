Former champion promoters return together

As it seems to be too much of a coincidence that from an hour to an hour the returns to the ring of recent and retired former world champions such as Oscar de la Hoya, Juan Manuel Márquez, Miguel Ángel Cotto, Marco Antonio Barrera and Erik ‘Terrible’ Morales.

All of them already fully involved in boxing promotion and to a certain extent, most away from the proposals of Canelo Álvarez, who recently received his promoter license in Las Vegas.

It may be just a coincidence or it may not be. The promotional market is dramatically changing the way you manage boxing and new proposals like Triller’s seem to have sparked the need to innovate.

Precisely Triller taught us that old glories – like Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield and Roy Jones Junior – can push the business more profitably than new figures.

Weighty names such as De la Hoya, Márquez, Cotto, Barrera and Morales seem to have understood Triller’s message and are going with their projects in that direction.

The only question is whether they do it individually or there is a coordination behind it. And if that coordination exists, it is obvious that it has a single reason or rather a common enemy: Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez and his different style of managing boxing.

In my weekly talk with Fred Granados at Box Azteca I analyzed this topic and its possible alternatives, under the assumption that these returns are coordinated and with a clear general objective.