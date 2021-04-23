Former champion ¨Chemito¨Moreno heads world boxing from Panama on May 21

The legendary Panamanian former super world champion of the WBA, Anselmo ‘Chemito’ Moreno will face Mexican Antonio Tostado in a featherweight fight in 10 rounds in an event called ¨Poker de Ases¨ organized by the Laguna Premium Boxing company on the 21st of May at Los Andes Mall in Panama City.

The international boxing night will have 5 professional matches that will be broadcast on ESPN for Latin America and the rest of the world.

Another super former WBA world champion, Jezreel ¨El Invisible¨ Corrales will face Mexican Miguel Ángel Martínez at 10 rounds.

Panamanian world ranked top ranked Ricardo ¨El Científico¨ Núñez will face Dominican Alfredo Santiago at 10 rounds.

Cuban Pablo Vicente will face Mexican José Luis Espinoza in 10 rounds

In the first fight of the night, Panamanians Ivan Trejos and Ernestso Marin will contest the Fedecentro lightweight title of the WBA at 10 rounds.