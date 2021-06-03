Former Canadian world champion, Lemieux to fight in Mexico

(Photo: David Lemieux Boxing Facebook)

Former IBF middleweight world champion, Canadian David Lemieux (42-4-0, 35 KOs), is already in our country for what will be his fight this Friday against Peruvian David Zegarra (34-4 -0, 21 KOs), agreed to ten chapters in the super middle division.

Lemieux, ranked number 2 in super middleweight by the WBC, is a boxer who has had Genady Golovkin as rivals, as well as Billy Saunders, boxers who faced the great WBC super middleweight world champion, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, so the Canadian athlete is a candidate to face the Jalisco boxer, hence he is forced to triumph.

The boxing evening will be held at the Holiday Inn hotel, in Cuernavaca, Morelos, where there will be a total of eight more fights with the participation of Canadian and Mexican boxers. The promoters Hugo Correa from Mexico and the Canadian Camil Stephane, are in charge of promoting the attractive evening.

The semifinal fight will be carried out by the Canadian Simón Kean who will collide with the American Don Haynesworth, eight innings at heavyweight; in another interesting fight, Canadian Eric Bazinyan versus Scott Sigmon, of Virginia, United States, at ten rounds at super middleweight.

In fights to six chapters: in a duel Mexico against Canada, Maricruz Gómez will face Martine Vallieres, in super bantamweight; Unbeaten Carolina Contreras from Morelos will face her compatriot Yeni Mercado, at 115 pounds; Santiago Martínez from the capital will raffle the physical with Rafael Abdala from Morelos in heavyweight.

Maximino Toala from Chiapas will rival José Walter Hernández, also from Morelos, in super featherweight; Justin Gandoza-Arturo Herrera, in the same division; and in the initial, Jamin Hernández versus Josué Martínez in super lightweight. The actions will start at 5:00 p.m., and can be seen live on the HC Production Facebook fan page. Admission will cost $ 300 to the general public.