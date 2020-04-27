With the broadcast of the third episode of “The Last Dance,” who was thoroughly vetted about his years in the Bulls was Dennis Rodman. The wayward center, owner of a career and a unique personality, was much more than exotic hairstyles and his presence in the Bulls was decisive for the last three titles.

This is what another former Chicago Bulls considers it to be BJ Armstrong, who also won three titles in the Illinois franchise. Armstrong spoke with the Associated Press and stated that “what I admired most about Dennis is always that he was a very, very smart player. Behind those hair colors and strange things, he was a really, really good, fundamental player, ”said who is now a prestigious player representative.

BJ Armstrong knows Dennis Rodman was that important #Bulls pic.twitter.com/3sRq4v62wx – Bulls Nation (@BullsNationCP) April 27, 2020

Armstrong, who left the Bulls before Rodman’s arrival but whom he faced multiple times, further stated that “I can assure you that it would have been very difficult for the Bulls to win without him, because it is difficult to win when you don’t have tall players that they can play with the physical component necessary to win at a championship level, but Dennis knew what it was like. ”

Rodman came to the Bulls after being one of the Chicago antithesis figures, the Detroit Pistons. Although he was resisted at first, his presence in the painting helped Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Phil Jackson and company win their second three-peat, managing to win 72 games in the 1996 season and starring in one of the most important dynasties in NBA history.

