Former boxer Larry Olubamiwo participates in Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Among the minor news related to the film “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” / “Venom: There Will Be Carnage”, we can talk about the already known participation of the former heavyweight boxer Larry Olubamiwo to the movie. The Briton is already retired from the world of competition and has dedicated himself to working in his work as an actor and has participated in shorts and had small roles in series such as “Almost Never” or “The Capture”, and that we will see in ” The Middle Man ”.

The news jumps because it is said that “Larry has recently finished filming VENOM 2, which will be released later this year.” It is striking that it is worthy that it has recently finished shooting since it has been known for a long time that the main photography of the film was finished. It is then possible that either the information is inaccurate in that sense, or that some type of additional photograph has been taken in which Olubamiwo has participated.

At the moment there are no details of what role Olubamiwo will have in the film. Perhaps you could think of a job as an action specialist, as it would not be the first time that professional wrestlers “recycle” in some way as film specialists, but it seems that Olubamiwo has not followed that line, and is more aimed at an actor. .

In this sequel to Venom, Carnage will appear as a great villain linking with that final scene of the 2018 movie “Venom”, with Woody Harrelson also returning for the role. Its premiere is currently set for September 24, 2021.

Via information | World Boxing News