Former Big Brother Member Arrested; tried to cash a stolen check – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between

Azalia Ojeda Díaz, ‘La Negra’, a former member of the television program ‘Big Brother’, was detained by elements of the ministerial police in the State of Mexico after she tried to cash a check at the Alamedas branch of BBVA, in Atizapán de Zaragoza reported stolen.

The lawyer Berenice Romero, who represents the aggrieved person, explained that on May 10 it was reported to the Public Ministry that people entered a house, from where they stole a box with documents, including checkbooks.

The woman arrived very calm (at the branch). In the review they found that the shoe had checks from other people who also intended to cash, “he said.

The accusing party assured the half millennium that security cameras captured ‘La Negra’ in the vehicle in which the criminals arrived on the day of the house robbery.

Ojeda Díaz is in the facilities of the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexico, where his legal status will be determined.

Azalia Ojeda was a member of Big Brother in 2001 and one of the first participants to be expelled from the edition.