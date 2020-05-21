Objective of the action is to help people who have faced problems related to mental health due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus

Psychologist Victor Hugo, who participated in Big Brother Brasil 20, launched a project to help people who have faced problems related to mental health amid the new coronavirus pandemic. The action will offer assistance free videoconferences.

Victor Hugo, the seventh eliminated from ‘Big Brother Brasil 20’.

“I am aware of the series of problems that can be faced in this period. And seeing the need to join forces in this pandemic moment, I decided to attend people free of charge by videoconferences”, explained the psychologist.

He also talked about the topic on his Twitter account: “I decided to attend (for now) all my patients online with coronavirus demand for free. I realize that it is the least I can do at the moment. But it is what I can do for now” .

My loves, I come here with a lecture to tell you that this time it is serious … I will be more absent here at TT! As some already know, I returned to practice my profession and as a public health professional, I decided to work directly with the coronavirus. When (+) – Victor Hugo (@victorhugotex) May 17, 2020

Due to the high demand, Victor decided to seek the help of some colleagues, who will also provide assistance, thus allowing to serve a larger number of people. Currently the project is in the screening phase for patients and consultations are being scheduled. Interested parties should contact us by e-mail: Assessoriavht@gmail.com.

