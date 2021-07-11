Former Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness smashed Toni Kroos for his lousy Euro

The former president of FC Bayern Munich and sportscaster Uli hoeness He charged this Sunday against the German international and Madrid player Toni Kroos for his performance at Euro 2021.

During his participation in the Doppelpass football gathering on the “Sport” channel, Hoeness considered that Kroos it had been one of the great problems that the German team had had, which fell to England (0-2) in the round of 16.

“A Toni Kroos has not lost anything in current football. That has been the main problem,” said Hoeness about the former Bayern player, who announced after the elimination that he left the national team.

# Football “I have played 106 times for Germany. There will not be one more time,” said Toni Kross when announcing the end of his career with the jersey of the team that fell in the second round of the European Championship.⚽️ https: //t.co/ObNvpikgno – ABC Deportes ( ) (@ABCDeportes) July 2, 2021

The madridista, however, was quick to respond to Hoeness’s attack. While the program was still airing, the white star criticized the former Bayern president in an ironic message on Twitter.

“Uli Hoeness is a man with a great knowledge of football (even if it was not enough for RTL), little interest in controversy and completely at peace with himself,” wrote the player.

Toni Kross, one of the best midfielders in the world , has decided to put an end to his career with the German team pic.twitter.com/zqgtcbOdU3 – Gaby Bibayoff (@GabyBibayoff) July 2, 2021

Kroos was referring to Hoeness’s hasty departure as a commentator on RTL television, his frequent conflicts with the media and even his tax offenses, which led to him spending time in jail.

Hoeness, still live, reacted sportily to Kroos’ response. “We live in a democracy: Everyone can say what they want. Whoever distributes can also receive. That’s what I do,” Hoeness said.

