The former Barcelona goalkeeper, Rüstu Recber, 47, is admitted to a hospital in Turkey for coronavirus, as his wife has revealed through social networks. Rüstu joined the Catalan team in the 2003/2004 season, with Joan Laporta as president.

“I would have liked to give better news while still being transparent about the truth, but I’m sorry to say that my husband is hospitalized with the diagnosis of Covid-19 ″, In his message through social networks, Isil, the wife of Rüstu Recber, former goalkeeper of Barcelona and bronze with the Turkish team during the World Cup in Korea and Japan.

“Everything was fine when he suddenly developed really fast symptoms and we are still in shock. These are critical and difficult times », commented Isil. In addition, he asked the followers to pray for him and confessed that it was especially hard for him not to be with him in these difficult times.

“My only request is that people be aware and be respectful. My test was negative, as was my children’s. He is in the hospital and we are not allowed to see him. This is the most difficult part, not being able to be with him. God is great and Rüstu is entrusted to the Turkish doctors. These days will also pass. Please don’t stop praying for him. #YouAreStrongRR », said about the goalkeeper, who hung up his boots in 2012.