Sandro Rosell, ex-president of Barcelona, ​​responsible for hiring Neymar from Santos and who was jailed for almost two years accused of corruption, gave an exclusive interview to “Mundo Deportivo” in which he commented on a possible return of the Brazilian, the importance of Messi for the club and also in relation to the club policy that will have a presidential election next year and is already a topic of discussion.

The former manager praises the Paris Saint-Germain striker and asked about Neymar’s return to Camp Nou, Rosell is favorable.

– From the sports point without a doubt. But (would bring) with a contract variable to sports, social and behavioral results in writing. He has a unique innate footballing talent and great commercial value.

The former agent also justified Messi’s request that the club be able to sign the Brazilian again for the re-edition of the champion attack of the last Champions League by the back.

– Messi, who is the best player in history and intelligent myth, wants to have the best players in the world by his side to win everything.

About the Argentine, Rosell was only praises and compared him with just one player: Ronaldinho Gaúcho, a piece considered fundamental to change the history of Barcelona.

– Messi is the best in football history. Although for me, Ronaldinho was as good or better than Messi for a few seasons. He (Messi) has contributed most to the club’s history since its founding. Mar o Barça also contributes a lot to him, it is a bilateral relationship.

Asked about the prison, the former president believes that the fact that he was a top name in the Catalan club caused him to be arrested.

– I had not been president of Barcelona, ​​I would not have been arrested. I do not have any doubt. I also don’t think anyone would have investigated me from a commercial point of view. Before being president, zero tax inspections. I promised my mother that while she was alive, I would not become a candidate. And I hope she lives to be 150 years old.

Sandro Rosell is one of the best known names among the club top hats for several controversies during the period when he was the Blaugran team’s agent. The Spaniard has been speaking out this year regarding his arrest and justifying his innocence in other interviews. Preventively arrested in 2017, the former president was acquitted in 2019.

