Former Barcelona player Ilie Sánchez scores with Sporting Kansas City

05/10/2021 at 05:57 CEST

Efe

The Spanish midfielder Ilie Sánchez he scored the first goal that allowed Sporting Kansas City to take a 2-1 victory over the new Austin FC franchise in the final game of date four in MLS.

After trailing 1-0 from the 7th minute when John Gallagher scored the Austin FC goal, Sporting Kansas City dominated the game with ball possession and shots on goal. But the Austin FC defense and goalkeeper John Pulskamp responded with confidence to go into halftime with the lead on the scoreboard.

Until in the 67th minute Finnish midfielder Alexander Ring was sent off with a red card and the story of the match changed completely. With one man less, Austin FC could no longer prevent in the 82nd minute Sánchez scored the tying goal, the first in his personal account so far this new season.

#VamosKC tied it! The Spanish Ilie Sánchez heads the networks a corner to the heart of the area #SKCvATX | 1-1 pic.twitter.com/g0xG8zLO0a – Spanish MLS (@MLSes) May 10, 2021

When everything seemed that the new Texan franchise was going to take an important draw, in the 90th minute Sporting Kansas City’s second goal came through the Israeli Ethiopian midfielder, who had come out in the second half.

The victory allowed the Sporting Kansas City ranked fifth in the Western Conference with seven points, while Austin FC was eighth with six.