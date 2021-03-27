Former Barça technician sees with good eyes fusion of leagues

03/27/2021 at 04:35 CET

The technical director of the Mexican Soccer Team, Gerardo martino, gave his opinion on the probable between Liga MX and Major League Soccer. it would be interesting given the importance of the clubs that make up both leagues.

It has been speculated that the MLS, made up of clubs from the United States and Canada and already cooperating with Liga MX in several joint competitions, could eventually form a new league that would have three countries participating in a single competition.

“In the MLS there are important and strong teams, the same happens in Mexico, probably a very strong and attractive league could be created to bring high-level foreign soccer players,” added the former Barça coach during a videoconference in which he addressed the media. .

“It would seem to be an interesting idea, a much more competitive league could be built, I imagine it would be positive, it seems like a nice possibility, & rdquor;

Martino’s words just coincide after the president of the Mexican Football Federation, Yon De Luisa, He will praise FIFA’s decision to support the merger of leagues as it is doing in places like Belgium and the Netherlands.

It was last week when Gianni Infantino had said that this merger would make that league “the best in the world”.

“It’s a Liga MX and MLS issue. I emphasize that for many years we have worked with the authorities of the United States and Canada and thus we have the candidacy for the FIFA World Cup 2026 & rdquor ;, he said amid questioning from the media during the presentation of the program of the International Day of Sport for Development and La Paz, & rdquor; De Luisa mentioned.

Mexico, the United States and Canada will host the 2026 World Cup and it has been speculated that this merger may occur after that competition. A possible arrival of the clubs to the Copa Libertadores has also been mentioned, especially after the rapprochement of CONCACAF and CONMEBOL in recent months, although nothing is confirmed for now.