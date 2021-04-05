Former Azteca Deportes Omar Zerón, is launched as a candidate for federal deputy in Hidalgo

Former Azteca Sports Omar zerón, who for years will share microphones with the narrator Christian Martinoli and the analyst Luis Garcia, was launched as a candidate for federal deputy in the state of Hidalgo.

I am very happy and proud to share with you the news of my Candidacy for Federal Deputy for District 01 Huejutla de Reyes, I am grateful for the support of the PES to face this great challenge that I have ahead “, thus announced his candidacy.

Also read: Liga MX: Diego Cocca confesses his secret to get Atlas out of the bottom of the Percentual

Omar Zerón this time put aside the microphones to dedicate himself fully to politics, after having a long career in the media as part of the Ajusco television station, as well as Channel 6 of Multimedios. v

Talking with Don Marino, a worker in the Clean Department of the municipality of Huejutla, a faithful follower of Cruz Azul, he is very happy because they are super leaders, he tells me that this year now is the good one, I no longer know whether to believe him. Do you trust the Machine? pic.twitter.com/N6H2vvRcUl – Omar Zeron (@omarzeron) March 1, 2021

In recent years it has become very common to see various sports stars change their field and seek a place in politics, as has been the case of Cuauhtémoc Blanco, who is currently the governor of the state of Morelos.

Also read: Yanet García shows off her great rear with daring photography in a red bodysuit

Omar Zerón, who stopped working for TV Azteca after the 2018 World Cup in Russia, now seeks to win as Federal Deputy of Huejutla de Reyes in Hidalgo, on the part of the PES political party.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content