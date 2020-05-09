Vienna, May 9 . .- Former Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl, whose image dancing with Russian President Vladimir Putin surprised international public opinion in 2018, has begun to collaborate as a columnist for the Russian radio station RT (Russia Today), reports the Austrian agency APA.

Kneissl, 55, publishes on his Twitter account a connection to his analysis entitled “The car is a symbol of freedom and mobility. The COVID-19 is not going to change it” that said television broadcast.

Although RT introduced her on Friday as her new columnist, the former politician stressed, in statements to APA, that she does not consider herself a permanent collaborator, but will contribute sporadically on topics in which she specializes.

“I am not one of those who want to appear regularly. I only do it when issues that I master and in which I have an analysis to offer arise,” said the expert on energy and Middle East issues, fields in which I already worked before occupying the Foreign portfolio (December 2017-June 2019).

Kneissl was nominated for the position as an independent by the ultra-nationalist Liberal Party (FPÖ), a minority partner in the previous ruling coalition, an alliance with the conservative Popular Party (ÖVP) of federal chancellor Sebastian Kurz.

In the middle of last year, that government fell into a corruption scandal of the then vice chancellor and leader of the ultras, Heinz-Christian Strache, which caused early elections and the formation of a new executive of conservatives and greens also led by Kurz.

According to APA, the former diplomat declined this Saturday to comment on RT’s international reputation as a Kremlin propaganda outlet.

In August 2018, the station had the exclusive to film Kneissl’s wedding in Austria, with Putin as a guest.

The images of the then Foreign Minister’s genuflection before the Russian president at the end of a waltz that they danced together went around the planet and unleashed strong criticism inside and outside Austria.

.