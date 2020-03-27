The Royal Spanish Athletics Federation announced this Friday the sad news of the death of Santiago Llorente at age 62 as a consequence of complications caused by the coronavirus.

«DEP Santiago Llorente. He never stopped fighting to “earn the beans.” Will always remember you. From the RFEA we want to send our most sincere condolences to their family and friends », wrote the Royal Athletics Federation on its official Twitter profile.

Raúl Chapado, President of the Royal Spanish Athletics Federation, also wanted to dedicate a few words to Llorente, in addition to reviewing his successful career: «The worst news of the day, Santiago Llorente has died of the cursed virus. He was a winner in Venta de Baños and Junior Cross Country Junior World Champion in 1977. Our condolences and encouragement to family and friends. D.E.P”.

They are hard days for Spanish athletics. On March 23 we also knew another sad news, the death of the also former athlete Llorenç Cassi, at the age of 79 and also due to the coronavirus.