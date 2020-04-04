Evan Gattis said they had cheated and cheated on baseball and all fans of the sport

The former recipient of the Houston Astros, Evan Gattis, acknowledged that he and the team stole signals during the 2017 season, in which they were crowned champions of the World Series.

“We cheated, for sure. And obviously we cheated on baseball and the fans, who feel cheated, and it’s something that hurts me,” said Gattis, retired after winning the pennant on the 755 Is podcast from The Athletic portal.

READ MORE: Piojo Herrera promotes millionaire roast beef during quarantine

“But I am not asking for compassion or anything like that because I am prepared for everyone to hate us if that is our punishment,” he added.

Before Gattis, only one player, pitcher Mike Fiers, had acknowledged that the organization had cheated by stealing signals through the use of technology.

The former player appreciates that after learning about the matter, something had to be done and that it was good to try to clean up the sport, although for them asking for forgiveness is not enough for the fans.

“Fiers felt that he had something to say, he did it and then we had to be punished, because otherwise it would have been worse, although I recognize that it is a difficult matter, and for which many people feel cheated, something that I understand,” he added. .

.