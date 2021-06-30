Former Argentine President Mauricio Macri, charged with a crime of illicit enrichment

The former president of Argentina, Mauricio Macri. (Photo: Alan Santos / Palacio Planalto / Europa Press)

An Argentine federal prosecutor has charged former President Mauricio Macri (2015-2019) with a crime of illicit enrichment for not having declared his true assets in his affidavit before assuming the Presidency of the country.

The federal prosecutor Ramiro González has thus addressed a complaint filed last week by the Anti-Corruption Office, as reported by the Argentine news agency ., which cites judicial sources.

Macri has been denounced by the Anti-Corruption Office for malicious omission in his sworn statements, illicit enrichment and a possible money laundering related to the actions of the “blind trust” that he named when he took office through a company called Agro G SA

In April, the General Inspection of Justice requested that the Blind Trust Agreement for the Administration of Macri’s assets, signed on April 12, 2016, be declared void because the assets included accounted for 53% of the total of their belongings and properties, according to the Inspection.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

