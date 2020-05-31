An Argentine prosecutor on Friday charged former President Mauricio Macri and his former intelligence chief with alleged illegal espionage against political leaders and journalists.

The measure was ordered by the federal prosecutor Jorge Di Lello, who followed up on a complaint filed by the current head of the Federal Intelligence Agency, Cristina Caamano, after the discovery of a hard drive with alleged evidence of illegal espionage of emails from at least 85 people, including several former officials of the Macri government itself (2015-2019), opponents, journalists and members of the security forces.

In Argentina, internal espionage requires a prior court order.

Di Lello’s resolution accounts for a change of era in the Judiciary since now Macri, who does not hold any political office, appears involved in various investigations as happened to his predecessor and current vice president, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner.

Between 2015 and 2019 Fernández de Kirchner was prosecuted in a dozen cases, most for alleged corruption, and faces an oral trial for irregularities in the public works tender. The process is suspended due to alleged connectivity difficulties that prevent it from continuing virtually while the mandatory quarantine of the coronavirus pandemic prevails.

Macri, for his part, is also being investigated for the cancellation as president of an important debt that was maintained by the company Correo Argentino, owned by his family, with the State; tender for wind farms and campaign financing, among other files.

In the case for alleged illegal espionage, Di Lello also charged former intelligence chief Gustavo Arribas; who was his second Silvina Majdalani; a former second-line agency official and a group of agents who were not identified.

AP attempted to obtain a comment from the former president through his spokesman, but there was no response.

Now it is up to federal judge Macelo Martínez De Giorgi to proceed or not to carry out the investigation.