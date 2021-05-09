Formentera and Ibiza I. Pitiusas distribute the points after drawing one

05/09/2021 at 2:59 PM CEST

The match held this Sunday at the Municipal and who faced the Formentera and to Ibiza I. Pitiusas it ended with a 1-1 draw between the two contestants. The Formentera He came to the game with strengthened spirits after achieving a 1-2 victory against the Andratx. On the part of the visiting team, the Ibiza I. Pitiusas won the Platges de Calvia in his feud by 2-0 and previously he also did away from home, against the PE Sant Jordi by 0-5. After the duel, the Formenteran team was placed in fourth position, while the Ibiza I. Pitiusas, for his part, is first at the end of the game.

The first part of the duel began in an excellent way for him. Ibiza I. Pitiusas, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal from Frank. After this, the first half ended with a score of 0-1.

After the halfway point of the match, in the second half came the goal for the Formenteran team, who got the tie with a goal of Ekiza in minute 79, ending the confrontation with the score of 1-1.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Formentera gave entrance to Luis Canina, Cuckoo Y Mati for Urri, Iago Beceiro Y Daisuke, Meanwhile he Ibiza I. Pitiusas gave entrance to Gorka, Omar, Onofre, Ivan Sales Y Tarres for Frank, Highlander, Ortiz, Simeone Y Villar.

The referee showed five yellow cards, two of them to the Formentera (Bonilla Y Górriz) and three to Ibiza I. Pitiusas (Simeone, Dailos Tejera and Ismael).

At the moment, the Formentera he gets 45 points and the Ibiza I. Pitiusas with 52 points.

On the next day the Formentera will play against him Constancy at home and the Ibiza I. Pitiusas will play his match against him PE Sant Jordi at home.

Data sheetFormentera:Óscar, Bonilla, Mena, Garmendia, Górriz, Ekiza, Daisuke (Mati, min.74), Urri (Luís Canina, min.46), Iago Beceiro (Cucu, min.69), Borja Paris and Pablo De CastroIbiza I. Pitiusas:Marcos, Villar (Tarrés, min.76), Feher, Fernando Losada, Ortiz (Onofre, min.67), Teran, Dailos Tejera, Simeone (Iván Sales, min.76), Franco (Gorka, min.59), Serrano (Omar, min.67) and IsmaelStadium:MunicipalGoals:Franco (0-1, min. 44) and Ekiza (1-1, min. 79)