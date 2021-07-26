Formation protomoon discovered on exoplanet 370 light years away

Thanks to the data collected by the Atacama Large Millimiter Array (ALMA) radio telescope, located in the Atacama desert (Chile), a team of astronomers has unequivocally detected a dust disc around a planet in formation called PDS 70c. The discovery, published in The Astrophysical Journal, will help better understand the physical processes that lead to lunar formation.

“With these images of such exquisite resolution, we have related the dust disk to the planet, and found its size and mass for the first time,” he says. Myriam benisty, from the University of Grenoble and Chile and principal investigator of the study.

Astronomers already sensed the presence of a circumplanetary disk in the PDS 70 system thanks to previous observations with the Very Large Telescope (VLT), but the resolution was so low that they could not show whether the exoplanet and the disk were two different elements.

Thanks to exceptional discoveries like this one, astronomers are closer to fully understanding the processes of planetary and lunar formation.

Now, through radio observations with ALMA they have shown not only that they are two different elements, but also that the disk is 150 million kilometers from its planet – the distance from the Earth to the Sun – and that it could lead to the formation up to three moons the size of ours.

These results are key to finding out what the lunar formation processes are like, but they will also “be extremely important to test models of planetary formation that had not been demonstrated until now,” he explains. Jaehan bae, a researcher at the Carnegie Institution for Science in the United States, and another of the authors.

Detail of the lunar accretion disk that surrounds the exoplanet PDS 70c and that will give rise to a moon. ALMA (ESO / NAOJ / NRAO) / Benisty et al.

How to understand planetary formation

Planets form in disks of dust that orbit young stars, called discs of accretion, since they agglutinate the surrounding material by gravity until they form the planet itself, like a snowball that gets bigger and bigger.

During this process, the planet can acquire its own disk circumplanetary and, eventually, lead to the formation of a natural satellite using the same procedure.

However, the details that complete these processes are not yet fully understood. For this reason, exceptional discoveries like this one bring astronomers’ understanding closer to these processes of planetary and lunar formation.

