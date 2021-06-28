Formation of ingredients for life on asteroids from the heat of impacts?

It is believed that the water and organic substances necessary for the beginning of life on Earth were the result of the impact of a comet or asteroid on the planet. In successive investigations, the scientific community has discovered extraterrestrial minerals and organic substances that underwent a hydric alteration (when the minerals inside a rock change as a result of a chemical reaction between the rock and the water) in the meteorites from which they come. , which shows that those meteorites and asteroids with their same origin once contained water.

However, a heat source is necessary for the chemical reactions that cause hydric alteration and the formation of organic solids inside asteroids.

A powerful enough heat source is heating from the radioactive decay of aluminum-26, a short-lived radioactive isotope that can be found within some rocks. However, it is considered that the radioactive heating that caused the hydric alteration in stars that a collision fragmented into pieces that became asteroids could only occur at the beginning of the history of the solar system, due to the short half-life of aluminum- 26 (720,000 years).

In recent years, the theory has begun to gain attention that the heat generated by the impact of a small celestial body against an asteroid could also be a viable heat source. However, it was unknown how much heat is generated depending on the characteristics of the celestial body (size, density, impact speed …) and how far into the asteroid this heat is transmitted. Until now, there have been no studies that have experimentally investigated this process of generation and propagation of heat to determine if hydric alteration and the formation of organic substances would be possible. The new study is the first of its kind.

Artistic recreation of a collision between asteroids. (Image: NASA JPL / Caltech)

Minami Yasui’s team, from the University of Kobe in Japan, has shown that the heat generated by the impact of a small celestial body could allow hydric alteration and the formation of organic solids on the surface of an asteroid.

To do this, they first conducted high-speed impact cratering experiments against an asteroid-like material and measured the post-impact heat distribution around the resulting crater. From these results, they have broadly determined the maximum temperature and duration of heating, and have developed a heat conduction model based on it.

The results of the research have been published in the academic journal Communications Earth and Environment, under the title “Impacts may provide heat for aqueous alteration and organic solid formation on asteroid parent bodies”. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)