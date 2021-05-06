Formation Fi Raises $ 3.3 Million for DeFi Smart Yield Farming

The latest decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol to raise venture capital coins has been Formation Fi, which has dubbed the concept “Smart Farming 2.0.”

On May 5, the DeFi protocol stated in an article that had successfully completed a $ 3.3 million strategic sale round. Some of the mainstream names in cryptocurrency investing participated in the round, including Kenetic, Kosmos, Spark Digital Capital, AU21, X21 Digital, Momentum 6, GenBlock, GBV Capital, Shima Capital, and Brilliance ventures.

Various DeFi protocols, such as Synthetix, Bancor, and Polygon, also contributed to the round.

DeFi Smart Farming 2.0

With the motto “The end of the pursuit of performance”, Formation Fi aims to introduce “Risk Parity Inspired Smart Yield Agriculture 2.0”, allowing users to tailor their exposure level while receiving protocol guidance.

To do this, a “founders club” will be created made up of the founders of the main DeFi platforms and the companies you want to work with over the long term. Kristof Gagacki, co-founder of Formation, explained:

“We are proud to harness the collective wisdom of some of DeFi’s early pioneers. With the focus of our founders club, we are focused on coming together to build and expand this still experimental ecosystem and evangelize Smart Yield Farming in the world of open finance. “

Formation Fi promises to simplify DeFi for ordinary investors and deliver superior returns over time– optimizing the relationship between return and risk.

The cryptocurrency collateral can be deposited in index-type investments called Alpha, Beta, Gamma, and Parity that will produce an indexed currency that can then be deployed for additional return at the holder’s discretion.

AND FI

At first sight, the platform seems to be trying to emulate what Yearn Finance has done by adding the performance of various DeFi protocols.

FORM utility token

Like most DeFi startups, it has its own governance token, which it has dubbed FORM, which will be used for agricultural production incentives.

Formation Fi has labeled it a “triple utility token”, as it also allows 50% allocation of revenue to holders and can be used for secret member-only liquidity pools.

DeFI

The total supply will be one billion tokens with an annual inflation of 2% and a 10-year launch roadmap. 40% of the tokens will go to rewards and liquidity incentives, 25% to the team, 20% to pre-sale and IDO and the rest to the network.

The vast majority of profits from FORM token sales will be used for the development of technology and the development of the ecosystem.

