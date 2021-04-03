Formally sued by its workers

Oil Company Services Halliburton from Venezuela (SHV) notified its employees on December 29, 2020, via email, of the cessation of operations and commercial activities, as well as the termination of their jobs.

Said company indicated that the closure of operations is due to the restrictions imposed by the 8G General License granted by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), which allows North American companies to maintain operations and control or security of assets in the country.

Such is the case, that his dismissal letter was sent alleging unforeseeable circumstances or force majeure, justified by the refusal of the permit from the Treasury Department of the USA to operate, this permit which is valid until June 2021, all as indicated through a private correspondence company (MRW), a measure that affects almost 400 people at the National level and 83 at the West level, affecting workers with a seniority in the company of up to 42 years of service, and even worse in the middle of a pandemic, without facing anyone.

The moral damage caused by the unjustified dismissal also entails a responsibility on the part of Halliburton that he must be duly compensated, since the action taken by the company has generated psychological and economic damage to the employees, and all the guilt of SHV in this fact, as well as the great participation of the general and human resources management of the country, and of the Region of Latin America, represented by Pablo Solano, Lenny Martínez, and Francisco Tarazona respectively.

In this sense, the coalition of ex-workers joined forces to obtain the vindication of their labor rights Through the Vidal & Asociados Law Firm, formally suing the company in search of payment of the labor concepts that by law correspond to them.

It should be noted that the company committed various frauds and tricks in order to harm its workers, flagrantly violating the code of ethics imposed by themselves, which they always boasted, had to be complied with, taking into account that Venezuelan laws prevent the massive dismissal of workers. its workers, and on December 30, by means of a decree in official Gazette, President Nicolas Maduro extended until 2022 the decree of job tenure to workers, both in the public and private sectors.