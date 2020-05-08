The government of the State of Rio de Janeiro launched a electronic form to try to assess the degree of underreporting of covid-19 cases in the state. As the population fills out the form, created by RJ Ciência Commission to Combat Covid-19, it will be possible to produce data, with real-time updates, to be used by the state departments in the fight against the pandemic.

The form (which can be accessed through the link) includes questions about symptoms of covid-19, the date of onset of malaise and the health of family members and acquaintances, in addition to the identification of the person who is responding. The questionnaire is the first action of the RJ Ciência Commission to Combat Covid-19, installed by the state secretariat for Science and Technology, and can also be used by other States, just by adapting the questionnaire, which is public.

“The data will compose an unprecedented map of cases of infected people who are geolocated by CEP, throughout the State. The secretariats and other state agencies should replicate the questionnaire to achieve wide dissemination, multiplying the membership of society,” said the state secretary of Science, Technology and Innovation, Leonardo Rodrigues.

Responsible for coordinating activities, the Under-Secretary for Higher Education, Research and Innovation, Maria Isabel de Castro Souza, said that the parallel between the percentage of notified and underreported cases will allow health and management authorities to improve preventive actions against the coronavirus. “The forefront of global combat has shown that information is the public manager’s best weapon against the virus,” he said.

For the president of the Commission, Jerson Lima, of the Carlos Chagas Filho Foundation for Research Support in Rio de Janeiro (Faperj), the greatest advantage of the tool is the agility in the response.

“It is important to identify the universe of Covid-19 underreporting, in a simple way, easy to answer”, said the professor, recalling that the questionnaire was created based on the contribution of Professor Luiz Otávio de Azevedo, from Instituto de Comunicação and Scientific and Technological Information from the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz).

In addition to the secretariat, Faperj and Fiocruz, the State University of Rio de Janeiro (Uerj) and the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) will participate in the survey.

“The main contribution of the tool will be to know the spectrum of the disease’s involvement in the population, comparing the possible underreporting with the existing records”, said UFRJ professor Roberto Medronho.

Researcher Karla Figueiredo, from Uerj, another member of the project, explained that the tool can expand what is known about the expansion of the disease in the state. “From anywhere, in less than two minutes, you can not only reduce the underreporting of covid-19, but also increase awareness of its geographic distribution,” he said.

