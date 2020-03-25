In these difficult times, football takes a back seat. But society hopes to return to normality as soon as possible, to end the pandemic of coronavirus and once again enjoy a king sport that was preparing to live an exciting summer –Eurocup and Olympic Games– and that he is currently orphaned by major competitions.

But, although at the moment it seems very difficult to look to the future, the calendar says that next summer will be spectacular for fans. UEFA has postponed Euro 2020 to 2021, while the IOC has already confirmed that the Tokyo Games are also delayed by a year. Fans will be able to enjoy everything they will miss in the coming months, but some teams, such as the Spanish team, face a real headache. However, seen what has been seen, welcome.

The Spanish soccer team is qualified for the European Championship, the Olympic Games and is looking for the ticket for the European Under-21 It should be held in 2021 in Hungary and Slovenia, a competition that will not be able to take place on the scheduled dates, since between June 13 and 27, when it was scheduled to be played, the Eurocup will be taking place. This indicates that it should be moved on the calendar.

So, the problem that they can have so much Luis Enrique, absolute selector, like Luis de la Fuente, selector sub-21, is to have to maker three calls for three major international competitions. A problem that grows when there are players who can participate in two and even three tournaments. The youngest.

Obviously, above all, the Euro Cup weighs. Then, as long as the U21 European Championship is not postponed, where Spain defends the title, to 2022, more than likely, it will have to be decided which footballers play the tournament, the Games or both. The clubs will also have to say a lot in all of this.