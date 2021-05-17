Form Googles: permanent data of what you swim

These swimming goggles record all your exercise in the pool and in the sea. And it shows you in your eyes.

With the basic look of ordinary swimming goggles, they are nevertheless smart. On one of its sides there is a sensor that performs a meticulous monitoring of training sessions and transmits the data to a microprojector, which shows it virtually in front of your right eye. Form Googles can inform you of up to twelve customizable metrics about your swimming performance while you exercise in the water: number of laps, split times, frequency and number of strokes, pace per 100 or 50 m, distance, calories, etc.

FORM Swim App to know the history and evolution of the records. Compatible with Strava, TrainingPeaks, Google Fit and Apple Health. In combination with Garmin watches, Apple Watch and Polar OH1 sensors, the glasses generate heart rate metrics. Permanent anti-fog treatment. Seven sizes of nasal bridge. Submersible up to 100 m; valid for swimming pool and open sea.

