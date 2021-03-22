Forgotten prototypes: Jeep Dakar concept (1997)

Thirty years ago, the Jeep Wrangler was a powerful off-road model, just as it is now, but back then buyers were faced with a narrow, spartan interior, underpowered engines, and rather mediocre road performance.

Today, the Wrangler remains a true and iconic off-roader, but it has a far more neat interior and even offers a powerful V8 engine for the first time, at least in North America, thanks to the recent Wrangler Rubicon 392 version.



If we go back to 1987, the American giant Chrysler acquired Jeep, which until then belonged to AMC, and placed high hopes on the SUV brand, since neither General Motors nor Ford had purely 4×4 brands. Both the Cherokee and the Wrangler became successful models.

Within a few years, the conventional Cherokee were joined by the Grand Cherokee, the Grand Wagoneer and the Wrangler caught up, although Chrysler began work, in the early 1990s, on a new generation of the Wrangler, the TJ, which was introduced in 1996.

A year later, in 1997, the manufacturer presented the Jeep Dakar concept, a five-door metal-bodied prototype that anticipated the revolution that was to come in Jeep.

If until then the Wrangler offered a soft top or a removable plastic hardtop, the Dakar concept entered Cherokee territory, thanks to a conventional roof. In addition, it had a 38 cm longer wheelbase, so it had a full second row of seats, and had much better sound insulation than the Wrangler.

Other notable features of the adventurous Dakar concept were the shapes of its body, with softer features compared to its predecessors, starting with round headlights (and not the square ones used by the AMC Jeep), new bumpers and details such as a camping kit and a spare wheel on the roof.

The aforementioned camping kit included a compass, a flashlight and some binoculars, as well as two drums, a roof rack, a front winch and a pair of folding blades hidden in a special slot behind the front fenders. Although it took almost ten years to reach production, Jeep finally settled on a five-door Wrangler, the Unlimited, which currently accounts for the majority of sales.