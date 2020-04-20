The fitness girl and her boyfriend decided to spend a weekend in a private house on the beach

Yanet García

Photo:

Diego Bonilla / Reform Agency

Despite the social isolation measures requested by the health authorities for the coronavirus epidemic, Yanet García and her boyfriend, Lewis Howes, they decided to put a break to isolation at home to go for a walk on the beach.

The sensual fitness girl shared on her official Instagram account an image where she appears wearing hot denim shorts and a neon top, all this while enjoying a hot afternoon in the sun. The photograph was accompanied by a message in which he took the opportunity to clarify that he only changed houses, but he is still in total isolation with his partner.

“After 1 month without leaving home, my boyfriend and I decided to go to a beach house this weekend with no person around (private) and it feels amazing to be able to get some sun and fresh air, to enjoy not doing any. Stay home and if you have to go out make sure you do it in a safe and responsible way taking your distance.“He wrote next to the image that so far has accumulated more than 140 thousand” likes “.

Shortly before, the sensual actress shared an image in which she posed very well accompanied by her boyfriend and the adorable dog Mamacita.

In addition to the sexy snapshots in tiny swimsuits and tight leggings she has shared during the quarantine, Yanet He has decided to show through his social profile some of his best exercise routines to stay in shape and get a fit body like hers.

.