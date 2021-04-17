Forget the pants! Danna García boasts all her beauty | Instagram

The beautiful protagonist of Pasión de Gavilanes, Danna Garcia She surprised her followers by delighting us with a very strong photograph, where her beauty is the protagonist. The actress posed for the camera lens leaving her pants aside, all this to show off all her beauty.

Danna García decided to pamper Internet users with this photograph, so she posed like a professional and flirtatious for the lens and the result was really beautiful.

Using the elegant black color, the beautiful Danna Maria Garcia Osuna She exhibited a lot of skin and all her curves in a very small two-piece set, which normally goes under her clothes and she decided to share the star of this photo shoot to the delight of the internet.

This beautiful and talented Colombian showed off her curves in profile and her beautiful face with natural makeup and her hair taking on a life of its own.

The also influencer He shared this image on his official Instagram account on March 25 and got more than 129 thousand reactions on the famous social network. Netizens quickly filled their comment box with hearts and compliments; Some assured that although Danna García looks really beautiful in black, the truth is that she radiates a beautiful soul full of color.

The star of Televisa 43 years of television has become an example of struggle and strength after having to face Covid-19 in 2020. The virus strongly affected her body physically and emotionally, as it kept her away from her family and her loved one son for three months.

García shared with his followers that it was quite difficult to cope with the disease alone and with the selfishness of his neighbors. Fortunately, this was only a temporary thing and although she had to face consequences, Danna García recovered.

The beautiful actress worried her followers by revealing months after recovering from the disease that she still had problems such as hair loss and memory loss. Netizens showed enormous joy after starting to see pictures of this beautiful woman again looking full, beautiful, and enjoying life.

Danna looks more than spectacular at 40 years old and keeps her followers aware of her beauty and talent on her social networks.

It seems that the famous is a whole little mermaid, since she can often be seen in a bathing suit and captivated by the depth of the sea, moments that Instagram users appreciate being shared.