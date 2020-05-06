Related news

The investors no longer count with which large listed companies will Distribute dividends. This can be seen in the futures chart, which shows how expectations are plummeting.

So do the estimates of the analysis houses. They consider that most of the companies in the Euro Stoxx 50 and the Euro Stoxx 600 They are going to have a hard time paying the dividend this year. Approximately 80% of the listed companies will have to cut the dividend: by elimination, reduction or payment in shares.

Let’s not forget also that a good part of the companies pay their dividend based on the pay out. In other words, giving their shareholders a percentage of the net profit, so if they collapse or there are losses, it is impossible to say that their owners will be remunerated.

Forget the dividends, because they won’t come

It is obvious, therefore, that this fall will occur. Approximately 37% of listed companies will cut dividend payments by the fall in profits, the collapse of the cash and the increase in debt caused by the maintenance of activity.

When the graphs are analyzed, it can be verified that it will be the banks that will suffer the most from the fall in profits and the increase in provisions. Also that the dividends of listed companies are also going to fall significantly.

Therefore, what does an investor have to do when making decisions? First, analyze the ability to maintain the dividend. But also check their valuation in terms of price with respect to profits, their cash generation, the strength of the balance sheet and the improvement in margins.

We must be cautious when analyzing an investment due to its high dividend yield.

It is worth analyzing if you will be able to pay, if your balance is going to be damaged. Must be much more aware of the reality of companies As for its balance to believe those dividends that some analysts still announce.

The future of dividends, in reality, announces a huge weakness.

.