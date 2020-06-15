Leveraging the arrival of the Xbox One X Cyberpunk 2077 limited edition model, Microsoft has unveiled Xbox Digital Direct. At the time called Project Rome, this has ended up materializing in something really practical and useful that new buyers will appreciate.

Digital Direct bury the codes to redeem digital content. No more having to redeem all the codes for the digital content included on your new Xbox. In the console configuration itself you will find the digital content included in your pack.

What is Digital Direct on Xbox

Digital Direct makes life easier and you no longer need any code to redeem all the digital content included on your console Xbox One or future Xbox Series X. Games, subscriptions and exclusive content that comes in your bundle with the console will be redeemed to your Microsoft account and will be delivered automatically during the initial setup.

This system is now available and the new console packs that hit the market will come with Digital Direct.

How to redeem your digital content

With Digital Direct, Microsoft makes it really easy for you. During the configuration process of your new console The digital content linked to the purchased console will appear. You will have to click “Claim” to redeem each of the content.

Once redeemed, you will find the content in the digital library in “My games and applications“

It is important that you know that digital content will be linked to the first Microsoft account to redeem the content. Therefore, Microsoft is not responsible if you link content to the wrong account. To avoid problems, if you do not want to redeem the digital content at that time, you can leave it for later.

Other ways to redeem digital content

If you have decided redeem content after configuring the console, you can use Digital Direct from two different sites on your Xbox:

Settings> Account> Included with this Xbox Press the Xbox button to open the guide and then select My games and applications> Complete library> Console offers> Included with this Xbox

You can see both alternative methods to redeem the content included on your Xbox in the following images:

Accounts Complete library

So Digital Direct is the new service that will help you prepare your new Xbox console faster and without worrying about any code. Codes are a thing of the past, at least, when buying your console.