Forget electric cars for a while with the roar of this 900 hp RAM TRX

It seems that electric cars have been occupying all the positions of our cover lately. It is time to offset that excess of electric cars with a good burning of dinosaur juice. Specifically with one of the most incorrect vehicles on the current scene: the spectacular RAM TRX, a high-flying pick-up designed to compete head-to-head with the Ford F-150 Raptor. On this occasion, in the video that we collect on these lines, we are talking about a RAM TRX prepared in Texas for nothing less than Hennessey Performance.

As standard, the RAM TRX boast a maximum power of 712 hp, coming from a 6.2 V8 HEMI engine, supercharged by a gigantic compressor. This engine is mounted on a huge pick-up, with an undercarriage prepared for the worst abuses, prepared to withstand high-speed driving on broken roads. Hennessey has decided that 712 hp is not enough for this pick-up, and in addition to increasing the size of the compressor ports, they installed new belts, high-flow injectors and a higher-flow air intake.

RAM 1500 TRX: 712 hp pick-up to shake the Ford F-150 Raptor

The most powerful and fastest mass-production pick-up ever …

In addition, they complement it with a touch-up of the engine ECU. The result is 912 hp and 1,184 Nm of torque at the crankshaft, or as the video shows, 728 hp and 921 Nm to the rear wheels. As if this were not enough, Hennessey offers the Mammoth 1000 package that brings power up to 1,012 hp. In the video that we leave you on these lines you can see the spectacular sound of the American pick-up giving the best of itself on the power bank.

RAM TRX Photo Gallery